New jobs are being created following an investment in a Kilkenny company ND Sports Performance

€300,000 is being invested in its cloud based assessment system products designed for preventing hamstring injury in sportspeople and improving athlete performance.

The funding, which will allow them create up to 10 new jobs, was led by HBAN’s South East Business Angel Network (SEBAN), with support from Enterprise Ireland.