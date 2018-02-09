New public park and primary healthcare centre among the plans for site on outskirts of Kilkenny City

A planning application has been submitted to the county council
A public park, a new sports field, and a three-storey primary healthcare centre are just some of the plans for one area of Kilkenny.
A planning application has been submitted to the county council for a major development on the Golf Links Road in Kilkenny City.
The application has been lodged by Westcourt Healthcare Limited for a Primary Healthcare and Community Resource Centre at the site.
The centre would provide HSE health and social care services, as well as General Practice, and would have meeting rooms, offices, and staff accommodation.
Outside of the building, the proposal is for recreational facilities that would comprise a school sports practice field.
There would also be major improvements to the existing open space and ponds there to form a new public park.
The entrance to this complex would be off the Golf Links Road, where there would also be plenty of parking provided, along with footpaths and cycle paths.
The application was received by the local authority on Wednesday of last week.