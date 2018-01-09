New state-of-the-art fire service training centre expected to bring in plenty of revenue for Carlow this year

There’s also a proposal to upgrade the fire station in Bagenalstown

Carlow’s new state of the art fire service training centre in Hacketstown will be a hive of activity for 2018.

The training center generated revenue in excess of €100,000 to Carlow County Council by the end of November last year and has bookings for the year ahead from fire authorities in Tipperary, Waterford, Kilkenny, Meath and Wexford.

The official opening of the development which cost €450,000 was back in December – and there’s more work to come – the next phase will see the completion of the drill yard and the re-location of the training tower.

Further works are underway on developing the Fire service facilities in the county – a new 9,000 litre water tanker is to be delivered by next week.

There’s also a proposal to upgrade the fire station in Bagenalstown and apply for funding to replace some of the ageing fleet there.