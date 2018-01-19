New youth group launching in Kilkenny today

They’ll be trying to tackle racism and discrimination within their localities.

A young former refugee says the group he has set up in Kilkenny is all about helping young people like him to tackle major issues in our community.

Emmanuel is the director of Kilkenny Eurobug Youths which is officially launching today with Anne Walsh of the National Youth Council of Ireland doing the honours.

The group already has about 28 members who will be trying to tackle racism and discrimination within their localities.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Emmanuel told KCLR News they have a very wide remit.

And he says this is a cause he’s passionate about given his own background.