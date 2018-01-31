Next step in establishing Technological University as Bill comes before Seanad for approval

The Dáil approved the legislation last week so the last step in the process is Seanad approval.

The Technological Universities Bill finally came before the Seanad for approval last night.

It will allow for the merger of IT Carlow and Waterford IT to form a Technological University for the South East.

The Dáil approved the legislation last week so the last step in the process is Seanad approval.

Carlow Senator Jennifer Murnane O Connor was more than happy to welcome the legislation saying “it is very important for Carlow to be able to ensure that the current level of course provisions be protected. This Bill provides for this. This will allow Carlow IT and others like it to preserve what is already great about it, and to grow”.