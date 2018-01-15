Number of patients on trolleys in St Luke's Hospital for Carlow/Kilkenny rises again
Nationally there are 506 people waiting for a bed

The trolley situation at St Luke’s Hospital had eased slightly towards the end of last week but there are 20 waiting to get a bed there today.

University Hospital Waterford is the busiest hospital in the country according to the figures published this morning by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, with 44 on trolleys there.

Nationally there are 506 people waiting for a bed – that’s almost 50 fewer than last Monday.

However, with flu season expected to peak that figure could rise again.

