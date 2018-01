There are 552 people without a bed nationally.

Numbers on trolleys at St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow/Kilkenny are creeping up again today.

There were just 12 people waiting for a bed on Friday but the figure is back up to 26 today.

Waterford and Wexford hospitals are also busy today with 25 and 17 on trolleys there.

