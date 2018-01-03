Number of road fatalities in the Carlow/Kilkenny Division increased last year

158 people died as a result of 143 crashes on the roads around Ireland

2017 saw an increase in the number of fatalities on our roads locally.

Nationally, however the figures show a decrease in the number of people who lost their lives as a result of collisions last year.

158 people died as a result of 143 crashes on the roads around Ireland in the 12 months up to the 31st of December.

Eight of those deaths occured locally.

There were four fatal collisions in Carlow in 2017 – that’s up from zero the year before.

While in Kilkenny, there were four last year – down from six in 2016.

However, overall for the Carlow/Kilkenny Division two more people died last year than the year before.

While Dublin and Cork had the most fatal collisions in 2017 – at 23 and 14 respectively – eight counties had lower figures than Carlow and Kilkenny.

Nationally, 2017’s figures are down by 28 when compared to the year before.