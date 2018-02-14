One person hospitalised following house-fire near Castlecomer, Kilkenny

A person is being treated in hospital for smoke inhalation following a house-fire near Castlecomer earlier today.

The blaze broke out at a house at Deerpark on the Clogh Road near Castlecomer in a row of four houses.

One house was completely destroyed and the fire had spread to the roof of the second but was quickly contained by the local fire service.

One man was taken to hospital where he’s being treated for smoke inhalation.

Gardaí say the fire doesn’t appear to be suspicious.