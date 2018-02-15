Online petition started to get specialist facility for acquired brain injuries in Kilkenny

An online petition has been started for Kilkenny to get a specialist facility for people with acquired brain injuries.

More than 500 people have already signed it on www.change.org.

The young woman behind it says there’s a huge number of people around both Carlow and Kilkenny that are affected by brain injuries but there’s no dedicated service for them locally.

Speaking to KCLR News Ellen Corrigan says it wasn’t until her brother suffered one of these injuries a year and a half ago that they realised how desperately supports are needed.

Ellen Corrigan’s family did manage to get her brother, JJ, 13 hours a week in a facility in Clonmel.

But she says his life could be so much better if there was somewhere he could go locally.

She hasn’t set a target yet for the amount of signatures she wants on the petition but the plan is to hand it to the Health Minister soon.

Ellen says she’s not doing this just for her own family.