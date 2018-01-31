Operation Storm underway in Kilkenny this week

People have been arrested for burglaries, thefts, and drugs among other offences

If you notice an increased Garda presence around Kilkenny today, it’s all part of their latest Operation Storm.

120 uniformed Gardaí together with specialist units from around the country will be out in force for the day.

There have already been a number of arrests made as Kilkenny Garda Superintendent Derek Hughes explains:

“Since Monday we’ve arrested 24 people here in Kilkenny and in addition a further five people have been arrested on foot of court orders or warrants and those arrests relate to serious crimes including drugs offences, robbery, burglary and thefts.

“Searches have also been very productive. We have six drug seizures resulting from those. Four of them are large-scale drugs seizures with one on Monday with an estimated [value] of in excess of €8,000.

“The variety of drugs across the seizures are worrying and alarming for ourselves and for the people of Kilkenny.”