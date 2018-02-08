Opportunistic thieves targeting homes during school run times warn local Gardaí

Sergeant Paul Donohoe from Kilkenny Garda station says their crime figures are showing criminals are watching out for people who predictably leave their houses at a certain time each afternoon.

Gardaí in Carlow and Kilkenny say more and more burglars seem to be targeting homes during school-run times.

You’re being warned to make sure your house is fully secured even if you’re only going to be gone for a short amount of time.

Sergeant Paul Donohoe from Kilkenny Garda station says their crime figures are showing criminals are watching out for people who predictably leave their houses at a certain time each afternoon.

He says ‘We are seeing break-ins at that time. And they are opportunistic criminals’.

Sergeant Donohoe says you should put-on your house alarm, even if you are only out of the house for a short time.