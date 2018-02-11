Local interest in Pan Celtic National Song Contest shortlist

There’s local interest in three entries on the shortlist for this year’s Pan Celtic National Song Contest. Two songs were submitted by Carlow songwriters while an entry from Donegal is also being sung by a local girl. Twenty songs will compete in the live final on the 10th of March in the Seven Oaks Hotel […]

