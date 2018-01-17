Pat Deering says construction of Tyndall College in Carlow will be completed

Carillion, which part owns the construction company has gone bust.

Deputy Pat Deering says he has been assured that two significant Carlow projects will be completed as planned.

It was announced on Monday that Carillion, which is a 50% shareholder in the company constructing Tyndall College and Carlow Institute of Further Education, had gone bust.

The Department of Education has said that the school buildings they were involved in are already 90% complete.

Speaking to KCLR News Deputy Deering says the Minister, who is in Carlow today, is determined that the projects will be complete.