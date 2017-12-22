Plans for a flyover at busy Kilkenny city roundabout
Listen live to KCLR here
KCLR News

Plans for a flyover at busy Kilkenny city roundabout

Posted on

After carrying out a feasability study, Kilkenny county council have come back with three options.

Plans are in the pipeline for a pedestrian flyover at a busy Kilkenny City roundabout.

A number of years ago it was proposed by Green Party Councillor Malcolm Noonan that a feasibility study for such a bridge at the Bohernatounish Road Roundabout on the Ring Road be carried out by the council.

Now the local authority have finally come back with three options – a pedestrian/cycle overpass, bridges with lifts, or signalled pedestrian crossings.

Speaking to KCLR News, Councillor Noonan says he thinks the flyover is the best way to go.

Grant Vortex Boilers
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });