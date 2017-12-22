Plans for a flyover at busy Kilkenny city roundabout

After carrying out a feasability study, Kilkenny county council have come back with three options.

Plans are in the pipeline for a pedestrian flyover at a busy Kilkenny City roundabout.

A number of years ago it was proposed by Green Party Councillor Malcolm Noonan that a feasibility study for such a bridge at the Bohernatounish Road Roundabout on the Ring Road be carried out by the council.

Now the local authority have finally come back with three options – a pedestrian/cycle overpass, bridges with lifts, or signalled pedestrian crossings.

Speaking to KCLR News, Councillor Noonan says he thinks the flyover is the best way to go.