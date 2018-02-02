Plans in the pipeline for public playground in Tullaroan, Kilkenny

It could cost in the region of €60,000

A local village could be set to get a new playground for children.

Tullaroan Development Association have submitted a planning application to Kilkenny County Council for the new local amenity.

If the green light is given, it will be built in the vicinity of Tullaroan Sports Grounds.

Speaking to KCLR News, secretary of the association, Justin McGree says it’s been a long time coming but it won’t come cheap.

It could cost in the region of €60,000 but the group do have a steady stream of money at the moment from a local wind-farm which will help them to get the project started.

Fundraising efforts will also have to continue.