Plans to revive sugar beet industry to be discussed at meeting this evening

It’s now 13 years since the sugar factory closed down in Carlow Town.

Plans for a revival of the sugar beet industry in the South East are expected to be discussed at a meeting this evening.

It’s understood a site near Pumplestown – just over the Carlow border in Kildare – has been identified.

Tonight’s meeting is taking place in the Mill Race in Bunclody and was organised to discuss the tillage industry in general here.

Speaking to KCLR News, Director of Services with Carlow County Council Séamus O’Connor says a lot of work has been going on in the background and the economic climate is just right for a revival.

It’s now 13 years since the sugar factory closed down in Carlow Town.

Séamus O’Connor says they are hopeful the industry will be revived in this region.