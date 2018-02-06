President Michael D. Higgins among those in attendance at funeral of Séamus Pattison in Kilkenny

The 81 year old was laid to rest in Foulkstown Cemetery

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins was among the mourners who gathered for the funeral mass of Séamus Pattison in Kilkenny this lunchtime.

The Taoiseach was represented by his Aide de Campe and Labour leader Brendan Howlin was also among the political faces in the congregation at St Patricks Church.

The 81 year old was laid to rest in Foulkstown Cemetery this afternoon.

His friend, Fr Willie Purcell was leading today’s mass to celebrate the life of the long serving politician:

“On Sunday morning, you finished the race. Your final election has taken place. The ballot boxes have been opened, the votes counted.

“You have won your seat at the greatest table – the table of the Lord. No recount is necessary and no man or woman can take that seat from you.

“No election posters were needed, no ringing doorbells, no wearing out shoe leather, no listening to ‘I’ll tell you what’s wrong with this country’ or ‘What are you going to do for me?’.

“Séamus, you have won the seat in the greatest election of all; the election of the Just. Not by popular demand or transfer of votes but by a life well lived.”

Delivering the eulogy, leader of the Labour Party, Brendan Howlin said:

“While his illness took its toll, my last meeting with him characterised the man.

“From his wheelchair he beckoned me closer. He whispered into my ear, ‘If you need me to stand, I’d win again!’

“And I have no doubt but that he would. Rest easy dear friend, after your great labours. Ní bheidh a leithéid ann arís.”