Psychiatric nurses step up industrial action in Kilkenny and Waterford
An initial protest at St Lukes started back in December
Industrial action being taken by Psychiatric nurses at St Lukes hospital is set to escalate today.
The Psychiatric Nurses Association says there were 50 patients in the local unit at the weekend but it only caters for 44.
Their colleagues in Waterford are also stepping up a protest to highlight the lack of resources at their facilities.
Michael Hayes of the Psychiatric Nurses association says members believe both patient care and staff safety is being compromised.