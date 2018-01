It is happening at the Town Hall

A public meeting is taking place in Kilkenny tonight to discuss a community response to the recent deaths by suicide in the city.

The gathering is happening at the Town Hall in Kilkenny City from 8 o’clock and anyone is welcome to attend.

Local Councillor Joe Malone says they want to help people that need it.

If you need someone to talk to, the Samaritans 24-hour helpline can be reached by dialing 116 123.