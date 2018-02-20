Public meeting today to discuss Draft Local Area plan for Castlecomer

Putting a cap on the number of one-off houses being built in rural Ireland simply is not a good idea.

So says councillor, Maurice Shortall ahead of a public information evening today on the Draft Local Area Plan for Castlecomer.

The plan is a blueprint of sorts for the economic development of the area over the next five to seven years.

However, Councillor Shortall says it won’t fully address issues around planning which need to be sorted nationally.

Speaking to KCLR News, he says some ministers are pushing for a restriction on the number of one-off houses, which he would not agree with.

Meanwhile the plan is on display until the 2nd of March and today’s meeting is taking place in the library from 5 o’clock.