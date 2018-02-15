R-innovate Carlow initiative aims to create more jobs in rural areas

Creating more jobs for rural Carlow is the aim of a new initiative that’s been launched by a number of bodies in the county.

R-innovate Carlow is being rolled out in the Ballon and Bagenalstown areas from next month and they’re looking for 30 start-ups and 25 established businesses to get involved now.

Those participating will be given mentoring and support to introduce more innovation into their businesses so that they can create new opportunities for themselves to expand.

Business Advisor with Carlow’s Local Enterprise Office, Pauline Hoctor told KCLR News the end-game of the eight-month programme is job creation.