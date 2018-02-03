Arts On Drive: Robert Power, ‘A Story of Destiny’

Writer and actor Robert Power dropped into KCLR Drive to talk about new play, A Story Of Destiny, currently touring in Ireland.

A Story of Destiny performs in Kilkenny on Saturday 3 February.

Musician, writer, performer, producer. A man of many talents, Robert Power dropped into KCLR Drive on Friday ahead of his performance of A Story of Destiny this weekend.

Billed as a one-act psychological thriller with a splash of dark comedy, the show plays one night at Cleere’s Theatre this Saturday.

About A Story Of Destiny

“In the grander scheme of things, this is much deeper than the murder of a young woman…”

A Story Of Destiny, written and performed by Robert Power, is a one-act psychological thriller, with a splash of dark comedy, set in an institution.

The story surrounds the murder of a young woman and the existence of a man who claims his exile for the crime is not at all what it seems. Themes of the play include love, loss, revenge and the nature of humanity.

Having had its premiere at Under St. Marks in Greenwich Village, New York City earlier this year, the piece has now evolved from a minimalist work into an exciting full scale production which promises to entertain, engage and, who knows, perhaps even enlighten.

