Catch Up Roddie Cleere’s Irish Music Show – Sunday 14th January 2018 By roddiecleere Posted on Jan 15, 2018 Roddie Cleere's Irish Music Show Related Items:Anna Liese, Anna Mitchell, carlow, Featured, IRISH MUSIC SHOW, kclr, kclr96fm, kilkenny, Playlist, radio, Roddie Cleere, song of the week Recommended for you Kilkenny saw biggest increase in average house price in the country last year Kilkenny woman caught up in false missile alarm in Hawaii SEMRA called to rescue large group of hill walkers on Sunday