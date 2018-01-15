SEMRA called to rescue large group of hill walkers on Sunday

Poor visibility meant the walkers weren’t able to find their way

A large group of hill walkers had to be rescued from the Galtee Mountains yesterday (Sunday).

Local members of South Eastern Mountain Rescue were involved in the operation after the walkers were overcome by severe weather conditions and very poor visibility on Galtee Mór.

They managed to get off the summit and once daylight faded they took shelter until the mountain rescue personnel located them and escorted them off the mountain in the dark.

Gardaí in Thurles, Cahir and Tipperary assisted with the operation.