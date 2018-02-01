Special meeting over Tenants Handbook in Kilkenny scheduled for next week

The controversy over the county council’s ‘Tenants Handbook’ came to a head at January’s monthly meeting

A special meeting of Kilkenny County Council to discuss the controversial ‘Tenants Handbook’ is to take place next week.

It was called after tenants complained to councillors that the updated handbook that had been delivered through their doors recently said they had to pay for any repairs themselves.

The controversy over the county council’s ‘Tenants Handbook’ came to a head at January’s monthly meeting when members raised the matter with the executive.

Some of them claimed that they had not been afforded the chance to review the handbook before it was printed and delivered to local authority tenants.

However, the matter had been discussed on a number of occasions over the course of 12 months (beginning in November 2016) at the council’s Strategic Policy Committee for Housing which has a number of elected members on it.

According to the council, once a draft was drawn up, it was then sent to ALL council members to be reviewed before it was finalised.

The council has also told KCLR News that the policies outlined in the document are not in fact new – they simply had to update the handbook because the previous one had been printed a decade ago.

It was decided that a special meeting needed to be held on the matter and that will now go ahead on Monday at 3 o’clock.