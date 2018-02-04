Special Olympics to lead Carlow St Patrick Day Parade
This year’s St Patrick’s Day Parade in Carlow will be led by a group from the local Special Olympics.

A group of about 30 athletes, coaches, and leaders will be acting as Grand Marshall for 2018.

The parade starts at the Potato Market in Carlow at 3.30pm and there will also be a big screen available to watch the Ireland-England Six nations rugby match.

Speaking to KCLR, one of the organisers, Kevin Brady says anyone who needs space to work on their float can do so at a site provided by the council.

