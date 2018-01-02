Storm Eleanor to hit Kilkenny and Carlow this evening

The wind is expected to pick up from 4pm this evening and carry on till around 9pm.

Kilkenny and Carlow are being hit with strong winds later as Storm Eleanor sweeps over the country.

An orange weather alert is in place for Munster, Leinster and south Galway with gusts of up to 110 and 130 kilometres expected.

The wind is expected to pick up from 4pm this evening and carry on till around 9pm.

Kilkenny County Council is asking people to only make journeys if necessary and to drive carefully expecting obstructions and falling debris.