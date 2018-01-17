Stretch of M9 reopens after series of crashes this morning

Nobody is believed to have been seriously injured but Thomastown Gardai say roads in the area are very dangerous.

The M9 motorway has just re-opened northbound from Grannagh roundabout to Knocktopher

It follows a number of crashes this morning on the stretch between Mullinavat and Knocktopher where road conditions have been described as treacherous this morning.

Nobody is believed to have been seriously injured but Thomastown Gardai say roads in the area are very dangerous.

Meanwhile there’s a fresh weather warning in place with gusts of up to 110 kilometres an hour expected.