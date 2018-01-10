The Breadwinner will have its hometown premiere at brand new Kilkenny Animation festival

It’s hoped ‘Kilkenny Animated’ will become an annual festival, adding to the many already hugely popular ones that the city has to offer.

A “Festival of visual storytelling” is how Kilkenny’s newest weekend-long event is being billed.

It’s hoped ‘Kilkenny Animated’ will become an annual festival, adding to the many already hugely popular ones that the city has to offer, such as the Cat Laughs and Kilkenomics.

It’s taking place from the 23rd to the 25th of February this year and will see animators and illustrators from all over the world involved in events and workshops locally.

It’s being hosted by Cartoon Saloon and their Head of Development, Paul Young says they have some very interesting things lined up.

Included will be a special hometown premiere of ‘The Breadwinner’ at the Watergate Theatre on Sunday February 25th.

The film which has won several awards already won’t go on general release here in Ireland until May.