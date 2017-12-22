Thousands of euro of additional funding for sports on the way to Carlow and Kilkenny

It was announced under the second round of the Sports Capital Grants.

The hefty sum of more than a quarter of a million euro in extra sports funding is heading Carlow and Kilkenny’s way.

Just ahead of the Christmas break the government has announced the successful applicants under the second round of the Sports Capital Grants.

€174,500 – that’s the total amount that’s been awarded to Kilkenny sports clubs in this latest funding announcement.

This additional money comes on top of the €1.25 million that was confirmed just last month for clubs across the city and county.

There are three facilities benefiting this time around.

They are: the Irish Pony Club in Kilkenny which is getting €7,000 to purchase equipment for training and competition; Kilkenny County Council has been awarded €91,000 for a watersports centre; and they’ve also been granted another €83,500 for a community sports hub.

In Carlow then, there’s just one club that’s getting the entirety of the €86,000 that’s been granted this time around.

It’s going to the Tullow and South Leinster Tennis and Sports Club for phase 2b of their works.

Again, this money is on top of €717,000 announced for Carlow just a month ago.