It happened on the N80 near the turn-off for Tinryland

There’s been a three-vehicle crash on the main Carlow to Wexford Road this evening.

An articulated lorry was one of the vehicles involved in the collision that happened at about half past 4 on the N80 near the turn-off for Tinryland.

It’s not yet known if anyone has been seriously injured but that stretch of road – which had been completely closed for a time – has now reopened.