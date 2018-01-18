Tourism developments at Woodstock Estate will have to take Coillte’s commercial interests into account

So says Kilkenny County Council’s head of tourism

Any tourism developments at Woodstock Estate in Inistioge will be caught between “restraints on one side and desire on the other”.

So says Kilkenny County Council’s head of tourism after it was revealed this week that an agreement has been signed between themselves and Coillte to look at building it into a major tourist attraction.

The council own just 50 acres of land there in comparison to the forestry organisation’s 900 acres.

Brian Tyrrell told KCLR News the commercial interests of Coillte will have to be taken into consideration in a big way.