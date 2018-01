Limerick is the most overcrowded

It seems it was a busy weekend for hospitals around the country as a total of 543 people are waiting for beds.

University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded according to the latest INMO figures, with 54 people on trolleys.

It’s followed by University Hospital Galway where 39 people are waiting on a bed.

Locally, St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny has 30 people on trolleys.