Two local pharmacies in Carlow and Kilkenny under threat of closure

Two local pharmacies are under threat of closure.

Mandate Trade Union says Lloyds Pharmacy has written to staff in six branches informing them that their stores are at risk of closing with up to 40 jobs now in jeopardy

The union, which represents almost all workers in the six locations, has now submitted a claim to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) under Section 9 & 10 of the Protection of Employment Act.

These sections require an employer to consult employees’ representatives and to provide relevant information relating to proposed redundancies.