Two premises on Friary Street broken into during Christmas

Gardai are investigating a number of burglaries in Kilkenny City which happened overnight on Christmas Eve.

The Kilkenny Dance Studio and Alison Hehir’s Studio on Friary Street were both broken into when thieves smashed glass to gain access to the premises.

Gardai were called to the scene at around 6:30 am on Christmas morning.

It’s understood a till was taken from one of the premises.

If you saw anything suspicious in the area, please contact Garda in Kilkenny on 056 7775000