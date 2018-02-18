All South East University plans to be finalised in 2018

Plans for the new Technological University for the South-East are set to be finalised by the end of the year.

Carlow/KK TD Pat Deering says the project is the most important element to the development of the region in the immediate and longer term future.

He says it will help the region attract industries and jobs and keep students in the area.

Speaking to KCLR Deputy Deering says this is a once-in-a-generation project for the region.