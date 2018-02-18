All South East University plans to be finalised in 2018
KCLR News

All South East University plans to be finalised in 2018

KCLR96FM News & Sport 3 hours ago
Less than a minute
Fine Gael's Pat Deering pictured during the KCLR Election debate in February 2016. Photo: Ken McGuire/KCLR
Fine Gael's Pat Deering pictured during the KCLR Election debate in February 2016. Photo: Ken McGuire/KCLR

Plans for the new Technological University for the South-East are set to be finalised by the end of the year.

Carlow/KK TD Pat Deering says the project is the most important element to the development of the region in the immediate and longer term future.

He says it will help the region attract industries and jobs and keep students in the area.

Speaking to KCLR Deputy Deering says this is a once-in-a-generation project for the region.

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close