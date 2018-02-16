Update on Talbot’s Tower in Kilkenny to be given to councillors today

An update on the situation with one of the most impressive remaining features of Kilkenny’s city walls will be given today.

Talbot’s Tower previously fell victim to Japanese Knotweed which is a plant that’s lethal to buildings and spreads very easily.

The tower has been closed off to the public while efforts were underway to destroy the plant.

Speaking to KCLR News, Councillor Malcolm Noonan says it will hopefully be open soon because it would be another important tourist point.

They’ll be given an update at their municipal district meeting today.

And he told KCLR he doesn’t think much more work would have to be carried out on the tower once the weed is gone.