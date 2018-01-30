Valentines Day strike planned at SOS Kilkenny

Health Division Organiser Paul Bell told KCLR News the government has promised pay restoration to these workers and they’re not getting it.

SIPTU workers at SOS Kilkenny will down tools in a fortnight’s time in a row over pay restoration.

The one-day work stoppage will take place on Valentines Day the 14th of February and involves 9 other Hospitals and services which are termed “Section 39” organisations.

97% of workers voted in favour of the strike during a recent ballot.

