A visitor ban is in place at the Department of Psychiatry at St Luke's General Hospital
People are asked not to attend the DOP except for exceptional circumstances.

The visiting restrictions have been put in place to stop the spread of a suspected outbreak of a “vomiting bug”..

Carlow-Kilkenny/South Tipperary Mental Health Services have urged families to consider mobile phone contact where possible.

There are currently no restrictions in other areas of St Luke’s Campus.
Anyone with any queries should ring 056 7785109.

