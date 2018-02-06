Visitor ban remains in place at St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow/Kilkenny

They say they’ll review the situation daily.

A visiting ban remains in place at St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny due to flu.

The hospital says that it’s due to the high number of patients admitted and confirmed to have flu over the weekend and during the past week.

However, the ban will remain in place for the remainder of this week.

Meanwhile, the latest trolley figures for the local hospital from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show 27 people on trolleys today.