Visitors to Mount Leinster in Carlow met by dumping and burnt-out cars

At least two cars were burnt-out and another crashed and abandoned

Dumping and burnt-out cars on or near Mount Leinster is “embarrassing” and “bad for County Carlow.”

Local councillor Charlie Murphy says the messy scenes this week are, unfortunately, nothing new.

At least two cars were burnt-out and another crashed and abandoned at Nine Stones, and a lot of rubbish had also been dumped.

Councillor Murphy says the Gardaí have been notified and the vehicles should be removed by now.

He told KCLR News something needs to be done to prevent this from happening again there.

He says CCTV could be one option but other avenues, like perhaps Garda patrols, should be explored as well.