Volunteers being sought in Carlow and Kilkenny to accompany victims to court

KCLR News

VSAC are looking to build up a team of volunteers locally

Volunteers are being sought in Carlow and Kilkenny to accompany victims to cases in the local district courts.

Victim Support At Court – or VSAC – is a voluntary organisation which offers free support to victims of crime when they’re attending court hearings.

They currently have a permanent presence in the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin but are now looking to expand their services into the South East.

They’re looking to build up a team of volunteers in both Carlow and Kilkenny.

Regional Coordinator of VSAC, Niamh Lambert told KCLR News there will be plenty of training provided.

