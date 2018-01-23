WATCH: The 2018 Oscar Nominations are LIVE

Here’s how to watch the nominations for the 2018 Oscars, live from the US as local hopefuls Cartoon Saloon and Saoirse Ronan should see their names on the big screen.

All eyes are on Hollywood this lunchtime as the nominees for the 90th Academy Awards – the Oscars – are revealed.

Hopes are high to see Cartoon Saloon’s The Breadwinner included in the animation category while Carlow native Saoirse Ronan is also expected to be nominated as Best Actress for her performance in Ladybird.

Both films are released next month to Irish cinemas with The Breadwinner getting a hometown screening at Kilkenny’s Watergate Theatre as part of Kilkenny Animated on Sunday 25 February.

Watch the live stream of the announcements below, kicking off just after 1pm.