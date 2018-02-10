Water restrictions in Ballyragget may be due to agricultural activities

Agricultural activities could be part of the cause of water restrictions in Ballyragget at the moment. It’s still not known when the health warning for babies under six months old will be lifted but Irish Water say they’re continuing to liaise with the HSE. Kilkenny County Council will be investigating the exact cause of the […]

Agricultural activities could be part of the cause of water restrictions in Ballyragget at the moment.

It’s still not known when the health warning for babies under six months old will be lifted but Irish Water say they’re continuing to liaise with the HSE.

Kilkenny County Council will be investigating the exact cause of the high level of nitrates in the supply.

Neil Smyth of Irish Water told KCLR that nitrates in water supplies is something that has happened in other areas around the country.