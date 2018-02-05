Weather Warning in place for Carlow and Kilkenny as cold snap on the way
Met Éireann has issued a yellow warning

A weather warnings in place for later this evening with snow and icy conditions forecast.

Met Éireann has issued a yellow warning as a band of snow is expected to make its way across the region tonight.

Alan O’Reilly of www.carlowweather.com says there might not be a lot of snow but with freezing conditions to follow it will make roads treacherous in the morning.

Both Kilkenny and Carlow County Councils say they will be out gritting Priority 1 and 2 routes tonight.

