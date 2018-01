It’s been organised by Talk It Over in Carlow

Don’t be afraid to talk – that’s the message going out ahead of a gathering in Carlow this evening.

The Wellness Awareness Event is taking place in the Seven Oaks Hotel and will see speakers including Senator, singer and Addiction Counsellor, Frances Black.

It’s been organised by Talk It Over in Carlow and Rita Cassin says it’s about developing a positive image about mental health.

The meeting begins at 7.30pm.