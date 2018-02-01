Work finally starts on Great War Memorial in Kilkenny

The monument is being built in the Linear Park

Work has now started on a memorial to those who fought and died during World War I from Kilkenny.

The monument is being built in the Linear Park at the area known as Noonan’s Folly to commemorate the 825 Kilkenny men and women who died, and the 3,000 plus who served during the war.

Access to that particular area along the River Nore will be via John’s Quay while the works are going on.

They started on Tuesday of this week and Donal Croghan from the local Great War Memorial Committee says it’s great to finally see it materialise.

The county council are paying for most of the project that’s estimated to cost between €120,000 and €140,000 and it’s hoped it’ll be completed by summer.