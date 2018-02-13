Work still to do in terms of road safety in Carlow as number of deaths increased last year

“No injuries and no deaths, that should be our aim every year”.

They’re the words of Carlow’s Road Safety officer John McDarby in reaction to the road death figures released by the Road Safety Authority.

Four people died on the roads in the county last year compared to zero in 2016 with speeding, drink driving and mobile phone use the main issues.

158 people lost their lives across Ireland last year compared to 186 the year before.

Inspector Anthony Farrell says they’re working with Carlow County Council to try and tackle the issues.