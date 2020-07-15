Driver questioned after 12-year-old boy knocked down in Bagnalstown

A 12-year-old boy has been knocked down in Bagnalstown.

He was hit by a car in the Fairgreen area just after 4pm on Wednesday afternoon.

He’s been rushed to St Lukes Hospital by ambulance.

An airlift was originally considered but his injuries are not believed to be a serious as first feared.

The man who was driving the car has been taken to Carlow Garda Station for questioning.

The Gardai are appealling for any witnessess or anyone with dashcam footage from the area to contact the station.